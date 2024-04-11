Cullinan man facing rape, murder charges of his teen cousin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A 30-year-old man will appear at the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court, east of Pretoria, on charges of raping and murdering his 17-year-old cousin, Owami Visagie.

Chris Mthethwa is expected to apply for bail. It is alleged that Mthethwa raped and strangled Visagie to death last month.

He handed himself to the police.

Visagie’s body was discovered in Mthethwa’s room on the 25th of March following a search by relatives after she went missing.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Local residents are expected to stage a protest outside the court.

VIDEO | Cullinan family in Gauteng struggles over daughter’s murder allegedly by her cousin:

-Report by Monique Lewis