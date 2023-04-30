A final-year Cuba-based medical student has died in a car accident over the weekend in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.

MEC for health Nomakhosazana Meth’s spokesperson, Mkhululi Ndamase says the 28-year-old from Bojanala health district in North West was with other medical students and a medical intern doctor when the accident happened.

Mkhululi says the name of the deceased has been withheld as other relatives have not been informed.

“The 28-year-old was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Mthatha. She succumbed to her injuries at Mthatha academic hospital. The MRC has sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the medical student and her colleagues. May the soul of the young promising medical doctor rest in peace.”