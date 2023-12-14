Cape Town deploys resources to boost safety on Signal Hill

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The City of Cape Town says it will be deploying more resources to boost safety on Signal Hill and in surrounding areas such as Tamboerskloof and the Bo-Kaap.

Several criminal attacks and muggings have been reported on the mountain in recent weeks and residents in the area say they feel unsafe walking on the mountain and the hiking trails.

The city says it will be using drones to monitor the area. Surveillance cameras will also be installed at identified crime hotspots on the mountain. Dozens of law enforcement officers will conduct regular patrols.

A mountain, so beautiful, with incredible views of the Mother City. Loved by locals and visitors alike. But the area is also a hotspot for criminal activities, such as muggings and assaults.

Located near the Cape Town CBD, with easy access for criminals, policing on the mountain is always a challenge. Officials visited the mountain to assess the situation.

The City says it will be implementing various plans to improve safety in the area.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis says, “We are using clever technology, like drone technology right now. Part of the reason why we did the walk this morning is to map out certain camera installations that the city is going to be funding and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that the whole mountain is safe for everyone, Capetonians from across the city and of course our many hundreds of thousands of visitors.”

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says several arrests have been made in connection with some of the incidents that were reported recently.

” We have a very close relationship with SANParks who is the primary agent here. Their rangers, SAPS, the CID staff and our staff are in plain clothes and uniform, so they are jogging and walking here to try and solicit these attacks so that we can effect the arrests and as a consequence, we’ve had two, three, sometimes four arrests a week now. I think we’re going to get on top of this problem very quickly.”

Residents in the area say they are concerned about their safety. They have welcomed the proposed interventions from the city.

Tamboerskloof resident Johan De Waal says, “We’re encouraged. I think firstly just to come here and join us on this walk is great. There’s a lot of plans and interventions that are being discussed so, we’ll take it from here and see whether we can get some action as well.”

The city says it will continue to work with various law enforcement agencies, to ensure safety for all mountain users.