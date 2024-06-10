Faith leaders hold prayer service after mass shooting in Khayelitsha

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Faith leaders have held a prayer service at the site of a mass shooting in Site C in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats. Four people, including three children, were shot dead in a barbershop by unknown gunmen on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s frightening. It’s very sad. That’s why we are here. We’ve decided we must come and do the prayers here. We’ve been doing this, because this has been going on for quite a long time. So, every time when there’s a similar incident like this we go and cry to the Lord and ask what can we do? It’s worse now, because it’s kids, children,” says Secretary-General of the Khayelitsha Religious Forum, Reverend Nozikhungo Tshona.

Western Cape police say they will be redeploying more officers to stabilise the area. No arrests have been made thus far.

“We redeployed many members into this area and called others that were on rest to come supplement policing in Khayelitsha and in Nyanga but also not forgetting those other areas like Mfuleni and Delft, which are always our hotspot areas,” says Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile.