The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) says that South Africa needs to be alarmed by the recent spate of gun violence in a democratic country.

This follows several reports of shootings at taverns around the country as well as killings involving gun violence.

We really need to get to the root cause of violence, we are seeing an escalation of violence in a society, particularly in a democratic society that is not at war. – CSVR

Executive Director at CSVR, Annah Moyo-Kupeta, says violence in all forms has been normalised in South Africa.

“We must understand our psyche as a nation, why violence becomes a response used to address a number of issues. We really need to get to the root cause of violence, we are seeing an escalation of violence in a society, particularly in a democratic society that is not at war.

What has happened over the past week is really concerning for a country that is not at war. We’re seeing some of these issues in countries where there is insurgency, where there is war, so, we should really be alarmed.”

Professor André Duvenhage, a political analyst at North-West University, said recent events of shootings incidents and power disruptions all point to political instability.

This comes amid calls from some organisations and individuals for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Duvenhage says the instability is likely to continue.

“There’s huge pressure on the President at the moment and that the political environment is very hostile. I’m not predicting necessarily that he will lose the power, but what I can predict is that the political environment is going to become more and more unstable. The forces are going to target him and if my information is correct. There’s more to come for Mr Ramaphosa,” explains Duvenhage.

Recent mass shootings at taverns in parts of the country have thrust gun laws in South Africa into the spotlight. According to experts, the attacks could be linked to gun control regarding illegal firearms.

The country witnessed mass shootings in Soweto and Katlehong in Gauteng but also in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend.

Criminologist Dr Guy Lamb said South Africa has seen fairly tight gun laws since the early 2000s and that the latest shootings could be attributed to gun control, however, historical context must be considered.

He further added that laws were changed to make it difficult for persons over the age of 16 to own a gun.

