CSIR predicts National Assembly seat allocations

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research – CSIR – has given its predictions of the seat allocation of political parties in the National Assembly.

The CSIR predicts that the ANC is likely to lose it’s majority in the National Assembly.

It also predicts that the DA will have a slight increase in its seats.

It suggests that the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) will overtake the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

“ANC, what we are looking at – it is likely that they will end up with around 160. DA is looking as if they will end up with about 87 and MK – 58, EFF – 38, IFP- 17 , PA – 9, Freedom Front Plus – 6, Action SA – 5 , ACDP – 3, UDM – 3, Al Jamah – 2, ATM – 2, BOSA – 2,CCC – 2, PAC – 2, RISE – 2, GOOD,UTA – 1,” says CSIR Competence Area Manager for Spatial Planning and Systems Pravish Debba.

