CSIR confident of its elections prediction

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says by 9pm this evening, with over 35% of the votes declared their predictions for the outcome of the 2024 general election remains the same.

The CSIR results model has predicted that the ANC will get 41.7% of the ballot.

Trailing the African National Congress (ANC) would be the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 21.2% of the vote, followed by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party at 14% and the EFF at 9%.

The CSIR’s Dr Jeffery Baloyi expects the status quo to remain in the traditional ANC-stronghold provinces of the Free State and the North West.

“Our modules become accurate when you reach 5% of the voting districts’ declarations. So since now, we are going to about 30% now. The modular has stayed the same since then for both ANC results and other parties. Remember, in all elections, we have new parties that come in and our modules have shown that we are quite accurate in predicting the performance of those new parties,” he adds.

“What we do when we look at the different voting districts, we look at the similarities in the behavior of the voters in those districts. If we see this district has actually voted for this particular party. We know that another district that is similar to it is likely to vote for it, hence we are able to predict and be accurate in how we predict those results,” says Baloyi.

Meanwhile, the IEC says it would have dealt with all and any objections raised regarding the electoral process by the time it releases the final results.

The commission has to announce the final results within seven days of voting.

IEC Operations Manager Granville Abrahams says, “The commission is constituted of five commissioners and one of them has to be a judge. On your right-hand side, you have the department that deals with all of those objections. Our legal department and they have been extremely busy.”

“They are out of sight, they look as if they are doing nothing but they are compiling piles and piles of files and walking over to the commission. So that is happening in the background and will be dealt with and responded to,” adds Abrahams.

