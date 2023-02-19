CEO of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pholetsi Moseki says his federation is working around the clock in fighting gender stigmas attached to women playing cricket.

Moseki has hailed cricket loving supporters for converging at the historic St George’s Cricket Grounds in Gqeberha to support the Proteas T20 Women’s team during their clash against Australia.

The home side lost by six wickets, which means the Australians have booked themselves a spot in the semi-finals.

The Proteas will rely on New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka on Sunday in order to proceed to the knockout stages. Moseki says there is a growing support for women’s cricket across the country.

“I think it’s the love of cricket, particularly the game of T20, we saw at the opening of the SA T20 games in Cape Town, it was a packed stadium again and today St George’s is buzzing, considering the weather we had earlier, but people in Gqeberha showed us how much the loved the sport,” Moseki explains.

Meanwhile, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality MMC for Recreation, Sport, Arts and Culture Bassie Kamana says the metro knew that it will use the T20 Women’s World Cup games as a tourism tool to revive cricket particularly after COVID-19.

“Sport is glue that unites people so it’s important for the municipality to do proper marketing to call people to come to the stadium. This is now the Women’s T20 were we watch our women to support women, sports take away people from doing crime,” says Kamana.