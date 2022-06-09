Cricket South Africa has announced a groundbreaking three-year partnership with a leading international agency Roc Nation Sports International on Thursday.

The entertainment and sports agency was founded by US rapper and businessman Jay-Z.

The partnership deliverables will include Brand Amplification, Social Media Strategy and Execution, Creative Campaign Activations, Community Initiatives and Fan Engagement, and also assist CSA to secure commercial deals.

Roc Nations Sports have DSTV Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns on their books as well as top South African athletes including Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Sbu Nkosi and Cricket stars Temba Bavuma, Lungi Ngidi as well as Netball South Africa captain Bongiwe Msomi.

The dynamic partnership is founded on the key principles of powerful story-telling, mutual respect and shared values.

As part of this new chapter, the core vision of the collaboration includes proactive engagement with a passionate cricket fanbase, striving for excellence both on and off the field, while facilitating a vibrant match-day experience.

As Cricket South Africa looks to the future as a ‘sportstainment’ brand, the organisation welcomed the opportunity to join forces with one of the world’s leading entertainment and sports agencies in RNSI.

Commenting on the importance of the partnership, CSA Chief Executive Officer, Pholetsi Moseki says, “CSA is deliberate and intentional about repositioning its energy to a fan-facing brand experience. The bumper calendar properties that CSA has to offer will be elevated to a global audience, which will in turn export the CSA brand and its varied offerings.

“This new direction augurs well for the appetite that our sport fans have demonstrated for our products and is bound to resonate soundly across the country and the globe. This is a thrilling moment for CSA as it charters the excitement back to the fans, to be part of it.”

The partnership with RNSI will also give CSA access to commercial platforms and opportunities that will assist in delivering the business objectives and goals.

Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) President Michael Yormark says it represented an exciting opportunity for RNSI to offer its support to CSA.

“This is a multi-faceted partnership that I am confident will be a great success, and our desire is for all cricket-lovers to be part of it, and to passionately connect with the sport! There are so many incredible athletes involved in SA cricket, with inspirational stories waiting to be told, not only in South Africa, but across a global market.

“For those who might ask why or how this partnership came about, the answer is that we believe the future looks bright for South African cricket. Both the men and women’s teams have produced some superb results of late, while the recent announcement of a dynamic new T20 competition is yet another exciting prospect on the horizon. It’s clear that there is a fresh energy, and lots of dynamic plans in the pipelines, which will appeal to a vibrant audience of sports lovers.”