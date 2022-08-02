One of the founding members of the Crown Gospel Music Awards Sipho Kaleni has passed away.

The Crown Gospel Awards celebrate artists, groups and producers in the gospel music industry.

Kaleni died on Monday morning after being unwell since May.

He was known as a musician, renowned MC, radio presenter and committed member of the SDA church.

Crown Gospel Music Awards co-founder and businesswoman, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, says his passing is a huge loss to the industry.

“And also Sipho was well known in the industry as one of the best MCs working with the Spirit of Praise, Lebo Sekgobela, Bishop Benjamin Dube, Mabongi and many others. We will definitely miss him. We want to send our condolences to his wife, the children, his mother, his church SDA and the entire gospel music industry. We know that the Crown Gospel Music Awards will never be the same again without him,” adds Mbokazi-Nkambule.