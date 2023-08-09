Scores of people have gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to commemorate National Women’s Day on Wednesday. This is to mark the 1956 march by South African Women in protest against the carrying of passes during the apartheid regime.

Stalwart of the 1956 March, Mme Sophie Williams De Bruyn has urged government to find ways to end the prevalent scourge of women abuse. She was the youngest of the over 20 000 women who marched onto the Union Buildings in Pretoria during the 1956 march.

De Bruyn decries the murder and abuse of women. In the first three months of this year, police recorded over 10 000 female rapes and over 900 female killings. Mme De Bruyn says the government must develop real solutions to the difficulties that women face.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the keynote address at main 2023 Women’s Day celebrations at the Union Buildings.

The celebrations are a tribute to the over 20-thousand women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 against pass laws. The event was initially planned for Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats but was moved to Gauteng due to the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape.

The event which started with a symbolic walk across the city, saw some women in African National Congress, (ANC) regalia joining in and chanting freedom slogans.

Some are using the opportunity to promote products ranging from garments to apartheid and lifestyle books.

Masedi Nomkhobolwane Sangweni-Africa, one of the authors who’s books are on display just behind the big marque where the women’s event is taking place says she wrote her book for spiritually gifted people.

“I wrote this book for spiritually gifted people particularly and also people all over or families because you know it also essential talks about my journey. To my calling and to this spiritual journey. But more than this it is about the importance of the alter. Just taking people through what spiritually gifted people go through and examples of what people should look at and do for their kids.”

SABC News speak to women on the street on the importance of National Women’s Day:

Farming

A commercial female farmer in Limpopo says her passion in agriculture motivates her to keep growing her business. 41-year- old Thabitha Chauke specialises in sunflower and livestock farming in Northam outside Thabazimbi.

Chauke received the more than thousand-hectare farm through the Agriculture department’s support programme.

She had to navigate through a vigorous selection process before emerging as a successful candidate. Chauke has employed five seasonal workers. Chauke has promised not to look back.

“I do sunflower and cattle farming, I planted 500 hectares last and this year I am planting 600. I will be expanding my market for sunflower.”

Agriculture department representative Sigbibo Mfuywa says they will inject more funds into the farmers support programme.

“We identify that we cant avail land without availing the support, after assessing these farms we check the viability, access to marker and other things. This farm was one of them and it must be supported. We have supported it already with machinery and this year we are supporting its production input of 25 hectares.”

Gender-based violence

The Presiding Officers of Parliament – National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson Amos Masondo – are calling upon all South Africans to unite in the spirit of solidarity, to collectively combat gender-based violence.

In addition, they say to uplift the marginalised and eradicate the scourge of poverty and inequality. This as the country is commemorating the National Women’s Day and the role played by women to fight for freedom.

The Presiding officers say while progress achieved in the advancement of women is being celebrated, the challenge of gender-based violence remains.

They say Parliament acknowledges the urgency of this issue and has taken vital steps to combat this pandemic. This include the passing of legislation to strengthen the fight against GBV and addressing the root causes of GBV by focusing behaviours of men, who are the perpetrators of such acts.

They says addressing the triple socio-economic challenges of unemployment, inequality, and poverty is also key because too often, women bear the brunt of these burdens. -Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai and Lulama Matja.