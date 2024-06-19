Crowds descend on Union Buildings for presidential inauguration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Members of the public have started trickling in at the Union Buildings ahead of today’s presidential inauguration.

Among those who arrived at the crack of dawn for the formal occasion are elderly members from the Suid-Afrikaanse Vroue Federasie (SAVF) in Ruimte, north of Pretoria.

The pensioners, who are mostly over 80 years old, expressed their excitement over attending the ceremony for the first time.

“It’s something we haven’t experienced before. We are all old people, 80 and over, so it’s quite something to do today. I think everything will be better this year. We hope for it. I think a lot of good people will be working very hard,” one pensioner said.

Another pensioner said she’s looking forward to seeing Ramaphosa.

“I’m here today in the morning, I want to see my President face to face because all the time I see him on television. I am very, very, very, very excited. He’s a very good man. He’s a man of his word,” she said.

Members of the public will witness Ramaphosa’s swearing-in ceremony from a big screen set up on the lawns of the Union Buildings and are also expected to witness the signature fly past by the South African Air Force.

The President is also expected to address the crowd on the lawns after the formal ceremony.

FINAL TOUCHES! His Excellency Matamela @CyrilRamaphosa, President-Elect of the Republic of South Africa, on a walkabout at the Union Buildings in Tshwane to assess the state of readiness for the Presidential Inauguration.#SouthAfrica30 🇿🇦#PeoplesInauguration… pic.twitter.com/iCd6DKRaGn — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 19, 2024

In the meantime, there is a heavy police presence in and around the Union Buildings ahead of formal proceedings.

Law enforcement and traffic officials have advised motorists to avoid the vicinity due to road closures.

