Cross-examining of state witness resumes in Gagash’s fraud case

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane and his wife Charlotte Tibana are expected to continue their bail application in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Thursday.

Tibane, who is an estate attorney and Nonyane are facing 43 charges, including fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The state alleges that the accused defrauded six deceased estates of millions of rand.

The investigating officer, Constable Khutsiso Thobejane, is expected to be back to testify against the couple’s release on bail.

The defence is expected to continue cross-examining state witness Thobejane.

Thobejane continues to oppose bail.

He is citing concerns that the accused could interfere with the investigations and witnesses.

In his supplementary affidavit, Nonyane told the court that he earns extra income working as an event coordinator and MC at a nightclub in Pretoria.

Accused number one, Tibana, wants to be granted bail as she is a parent and needs to prevent the collapse of her law firm.

VIDEO | Nonyane and wife Charlotte Tibana bail hearing on September 2, 2026:



Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana.