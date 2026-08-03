Cross-examination of third witness in Matlala trial to continue

The third state witness in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused is expected to continue to be cross-examined on Monday at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela has been testifying in the trial within a trial, detailing the sequence of events that occurred on the day Musa Kekana was arrested, following the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in April 2024.

The alleged gunman, Matlala, his wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama are facing a string of charges in connection with the failed assassinations of businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Friday, Sekgobela, speaking through an interpreter, told the court that Kekana was the prime suspect in Swart’s murder.

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