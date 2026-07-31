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Cross-examination of third state witness in Matlala trial to resume

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Matlala's wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama face multiple charges linked to the alleged attempted murders in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court.
  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, Matlala's wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama face multiple charges linked to the alleged attempted murders in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court.
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  • SABC
Sashin Naidoo

The third state witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four co-accused, is expected to resume his cross-examination in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Captain Phimi Sekgobela has been testifying in the trial-within-a trial, detailing the sequence of events on the day Musa Kekana was arrested following the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in April 2024.

The alleged gunman together with Matlala, his wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama, are facing charges in connection with failed assassinations attempts. The alleged targets were businessman Joe Sibanyoni, socialite Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung. Speaking through an interpreter on Thursday, Sekgobela, denied allegations that police had tortured Kekana.

“He is not telling the truth, no one tortured him. He was cooperating. There wasn’t even a reason for him to be laid a hand on  and he did not provoke anyone or anger anyone,” says Sekgobela.

VIDEO | Trial-within a-trial continues in “Cat” Matlala and co-accused attempted murder case

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