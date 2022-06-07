State witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, will continue to testify when the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

Mosia was the first forensic officer to arrive at the home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend’s mother, Kelly Khumalo, where he was shot and killed during an alleged robbery in 2014.

Mosia admitted that he did not inspect for blood traces in Meyiwa’s car, which was used to transport him to the hospital.

The defence argues the crime scene was tampered with.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo who represents the 5th accused in the trial questioned Mosia on failing to take photographs of blood stains when he first arrived at the scene.

Advocate Mshololo: “Why did you not take pictures the first thing you arrived at the scene? Is there anything that prevented you from taking the pics?”

Sergeant Mosia: “I had to first call the task team management so we can all deliberate in continuing with the evidence.”

Below are Tuesday’s court proceedings:

Crime scene

On Monday, the court heard how one of the first witnesses to arrive on the scene, found water on the floor and saw a neighbour Maggie Phiri picking up empty beer cans from the floor because “she didn’t want the police to see that the people in the house were drinking alcohol.”

After insisting that the crime scene had not been tampered with, Mosia has admitted in court that he found no blood stains on the kitchen floor.

This is despite having led testimony that Meyiwa was shot in the kitchen and it was alleged that he had bled a lot.