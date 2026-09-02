Cross-examination of new state witness to resume in Matlala trial

A new state witness, a police official, is expected to continue being cross-examined in the trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Crime scene investigator Sergeant Thabiso Mohole has been called to testify about his role on the day accused number one, Musa Kekana, was arrested, and whether any photos he took that day were modified.

Kekana, Matlala and his wife Tsakani and two others are facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering.

This relates to the botched assassination of socialite Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from two state witnesses in the trial within a trial.

Netcare 911 paramedic Mary Nkgapele was called to testify first about the sequence of events when she arrived at the scene to attend to Kekana.

She informed the court that when she arrived, Kekana informed her that he had been assaulted by police; however, she stated that despite his claims, she could not see any visible evidence of any injuries during her assessment.

Mohole was then brought onto the stand to testify and explain the role he played on the day Kekana was arrested and whether or not any photos that he took were modified.

VIDEO | Trial of ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused on September 1, 2026: