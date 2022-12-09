Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.
After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.
Croatia’s hero… again! 🇭🇷🧤#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/w8QroYs2aJ
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022
Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.
Netherlands v Argentina teams:
Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)