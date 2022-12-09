Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty and Marquinhos hit the post to give Croatia a 4-2 shootout win over Brazil on Friday after their World Cup quarter-final finished level at 1-1.

After a scoreless 90 minutes Brazil took a 1-0 lead with a bit of extra time solo magic from Neymar but gritty Croatia refused to quit, Bruno Petkovic equalising in the 117th minute to send the contest to penalties.

Croatia now await the winner of Argentina and the Netherlands who clash later on Friday.

Netherlands v Argentina teams:

Netherlands: Andries Noppert, Daley Blind, Nathan Ake, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Steven Bergwijn, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi (Reporting by Philip O’Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)