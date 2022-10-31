Position: Forward

Club: Manchester United

National team: Portugal

Age: 37

The living legend of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping make his performance at his last FIFA World Cup in Qatar count. He is one of the older players in the Portugal national team, but certainly one of the most influential.

Despite being old, Ronaldo played a key role in the qualifying games of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he 810 minutes played in total. His duty was to be there to guide the youngsters who are about to reach their peak.

CR7 won the EUFA EURO 2016 where he played a huge role and now what’s left for him is to lift the World Cup trophy. He said in the interview with Spanish sports daily AS ‘’I have won two titles, including the nations league and now I want the World Cup.’’

His killer instinct in front of the goal and excellent ball control will be a nightmare for defenders and goalkeepers. Ronaldo is well known to be that player who always stood up in big games and delivers. Lastly, his leadership skill will help in guiding the young generation of the Portugal national team to perform well.

Source : FIFA.com