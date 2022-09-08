The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says criminal charges have been opened against a Grade 10 pupil who allegedly set on fire the vehicle of the deputy principal at Northbury Secondary in Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that the principal confiscated the learner’s cellphone which angered him.

Provincial department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi says, “The disciplinary action will be taken against the learner, but the learner is at large, so he ran away and he is not at school. Disciplinary action will be taken against the child, not only internal disciplinary action but also criminal charges. The deputy principal has opened a case with the police.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has condemned the torching of classrooms and vandalism that took place at Ndengetho High School in KwaNdengezi, Durban.

According to the school’s report, learners were reacting to the search and seizure operation conducted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) last week Thursday, which led to cell phones, weapons and drugs being confiscated.

“According to the school’s code of conduct, learners are not allowed to take cell phones into the school premises, hence cell phones were also confiscated by the police,” KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC, Mbali Frazer, said.

Frazer commended the work of the police, noting that it forms part of the agreement signed by the department with SAPS.