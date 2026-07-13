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Criminal case possible in Anele Tembe death: NPA

Anele Tembe and rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
  • Anele Tembe and rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.
  • Image Credits :
  • Instagram@akaworldwide
SABC News

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has not ruled out the possibility that a criminal case can be opened in connection with the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe who died in April 2021.

Tembe, was who engaged to rapper, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel.

The inquest into her death is set to get under way in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 7 September and will run for five days.

The inquiry was due to begin on Monday but could not as the magistrate presiding over the matter was unavailable due to a medical emergency.

“There was an investigation that was done which was inconclusive that led for the matter being referred for an inquest. What will happen is that what comes out of the inquest will be forwarded to the office of the National Prosecuting Authority where it may, depending on the outcome, where they will take a decision to prosecute anyone or not,” says Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

VIDEO | Details of the Anele Tember Inquest:

 

 

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