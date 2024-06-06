Crime watch members in Mpumalanga allegedly attacked by CPF members

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some members of Nkomazi Crime Watch in Tonga, Mpumalanga are seeking justice after they were allegedly assaulted by members of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in the area. It is reported that the members were attacked by the CPF after raiding some foreign nationals’ shops.

The members allege the shops were selling expired goods.

They accuse the members of the CPF of interfering with their work.

One victim, Delly Khoza, says the CPF accused the members of the Nkomazi Crime Watch of stealing from foreign nationals.

“When we called the police they never picked up our calls. The two groups took us to the sports field where they cuffed us with cables and started to beat us. Then they said they have been looking for us because we have been intimidating them in their job. They say we entered their village without their permission,” says Khoza.

Nkomazi Crime Watch calls for security action on cross-border crime

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>