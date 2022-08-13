Cape Town police say they their crime prevention operations in the city have yielded positive results across the city.

Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the Anti-Gang Unit, deployed in the Ocean View and Gugulethu areas, arrested four people after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He says they also arrested a man in Steenberg on the same charge…

“In the early hours of Saturday morning members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit searched a premises in St Bernard Crescent, St Montague Village and arrested an adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The members searched the premises and found a black firearm with ammunition in possession of the suspect. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.”

Over 600 suspects wanted for various charges arrested in Cape Town

In May, Cape Town police arrested over 600 wanted suspects on charges related to murder, attempted murder, robbery, sexual offences and possession of drugs. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk says they confiscated several firearms and an assortment of ammunition. He says Philadelphia police also found ten boxes containing dagga, 50 dagga plants and other equipment been used for producing cannabis. An undisclosed amount of cash, one shotgun and two rifles, 86 rounds and three cartridges were seized.