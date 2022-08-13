Cape Town police say they their crime prevention operations in the city have yielded positive results across the city.
Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, says the Anti-Gang Unit, deployed in the Ocean View and Gugulethu areas, arrested four people after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
He says they also arrested a man in Steenberg on the same charge…
“In the early hours of Saturday morning members of the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit searched a premises in St Bernard Crescent, St Montague Village and arrested an adult male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The members searched the premises and found a black firearm with ammunition in possession of the suspect. Once charged the suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates court on the mentioned charges.”
