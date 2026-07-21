Crime intelligence officer Ismail Dawood’s bail hearing postponed

The case against senior crime intelligence officer Ismail Dawood who is facing assault, intimidation and extortion charges has been postponed to this Friday for a formal bail application.

Dawood appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after he handed himself over to the Hillbrow Police Station on Tuesday morning where he was immediately detained.

WATCH | Wanted SAPS Crime Intelligence officer Colonel Ismail Dawood is expected to hand himself over at Johannesburg’s Hillbrow Police Station tomorrow morning. For more news, visit https://t.co/TS6YUmN424 pic.twitter.com/cBMYrva3JY — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 20, 2026

Police raided his home in Sandhurst on Friday as part of their investigation. Dawood previously stated that the case is not linked to his police job but is a civil matter that was already resolved years ago.

His legal representative accused the state of delaying tactics after the state said it wasn’t ready for a bail application and needed to still verify Dawood’s address and criminal background check.

He remains in custody at the Sandton holding cells.

Magistrate Homabakazi Twele was presiding over the matter.

“Because the accused is a serving SAPS member whose identity is known, a lengthy seven-day period of postponement is unwarranted. The state is granted a short postponement to finalise its work. The order is that this matter is postponed for a period of three days, for a formal Schedule 5 bail application. The investigation officer is strictly ordered to verify the residential address and secure criminal profile before the next appearance.”