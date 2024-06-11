Police arrest two suspects in connection with Khayelitsha shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with Saturday’s mass shooting in Site C, Khayelitsha that claimed the lives of four people including three children inside a barbershop.

Police spokesperson, Bridagadier Novella Potelwa, says the suspects aged 24 and 28 are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court.

“There has been a breakthrough into the murder of three young children and a 30-year-old man as well as nine attempted murders from a shooting incident at a barbershop in Khayelitsha. Provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives have charged two suspects for the shooting. They face murder and attempted murder charges and will appear in court on Friday. As the investigation unfolds more arrests and additional charges are on the cards.”