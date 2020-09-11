SASCOC wants all current executives to step aside while that takes place.

Cricket South Africa’s administrative chaos is continuing, following a decision by SASCOC to get involved. CSA says it is taking legal advice following SASCOC’s letter stating it is forming a task team and demanding that the Board and senior officials stand aside in the meantime.

CSA’s statement questions whether SASCOC is allowed to intervene in it’s business affairs, although it also makes it clear that they are still prepared to talk.

CSA statement on SASCOC resolutions:

CSA statement on SASCOC resolutions 👇 pic.twitter.com/Lo5DtBxrJq — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 10, 2020

The Members’ Council and the Directors of the Board of CSA will hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss the issues.

SASCOC announced on Thursday it will appoint a task team to investigate the continuing crisis, which has seen the departure of a number of senior officials in recent weeks, including the president and the acting CEO.

In the video below, unpacking Cricket South Africa leadership woes:

SASCOC wants all current executives to step aside while that takes place.

At the centre of all the issues at is a forensic report into the administration that has never been made public.

In the video below, turmoil in CSA following resignations of CEO, COO and President: