Cricket South Africa and Sri Lanka Cricket have jointly announced the postponement of the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka.

The tour that would’ve consisted of three One-Day and three T20 Internationals was supposed to take place in the first half of June.

The ODI series would have been the Proteas first matches of the International Cricket Council’s new one-day league. Cricket South Africa’s acting Chief Executive, Jacques Faul, said it’s unfortunate that they were forced to take such a step.

He added that they would re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and the international fixture list allows for it to happen.

Proteas players urged to self-isolate after returning from India

All the Proteas players who returned from India last month have been advised to self-isolate in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This is according to South Africa’s team doctor, Shuaib Manjra, after the national team returned to the country.

In the audio below, Manjra says the players have been briefed about coronavirus and how it spreads.

Meanwhile, almost all cricket administration offices countrywide, including the national headquarters in Rosebank, have been shut down for the next few weeks.

Staff have been advised to work from home in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. The 2019/20 season has also effectively been ended after CSA declared on Monday that the game had been suspended for 60 days.