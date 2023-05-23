Former Gauteng Finance MEC and current Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy, is expected to take the stand in the Life Esidimeni Inquest in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.

The inquest is looking into the deaths of more than 140 mentally-ill patients after they were moved from the Life Esidimeni facility to different unlicensed and ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

Over 3 000 mental health patients were moved from the Life Esidimeni facilities.

The inquest is seeking to determine if anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths of the patients.

The former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has implicated Creecy and former Premier David Makhura, saying they were masterminds in the decision to move the patients.

During her cross-examination at the inquest, Mahlangu said Creecy and Makhura made the decision to end the Life Esidimeni contract in order to save over R 300 million the department was spending on the project.

Last week, Judge Monnoa Teffo argued that the testimonies of Makhura and Creecy were crucial for the inquest.

“Because the names of the following people have been constantly mentioned in this proceedings, the court has decided to call them to come and testify, concerning the issues raised about them. These are the names Mr David Makhura, Ms Barbra Creecy and Professor Robinson. I think the arrangements could be made,” explained Teffo.

The video below is reporting on yesterday’s court proceedings:

