Creecy to meet sunken sea trawler victims’ families

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Barbara Creecy, is expected to meet the families of the crew of the sunken deep sea trawler in Cape Town, today.

The fishing vessel sank late on Friday afternoon off the coast of Cape Town. Of the 20 crew, only 9 were rescued.

Eleven others, including the vessel’s captain, have been declared missing at sea.

The South African Maritime Safety Authority, SAMSA, says after extended hours at sea with vessels and aircraft scouring the area, the search for the 11 men has been called off.

22 fishermen were rescued from their sinking fishing trawler off the coast of Cape Town on Friday.

𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆: https://t.co/7BlpAKGh9O pic.twitter.com/QdJyWBFrgW — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) April 27, 2024

Search for fishers in Cape town called off:

