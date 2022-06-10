The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, handed over R5 million worth of specialised waste management vehicles to the Cederberg and Matzikama Local Municipalities, in Citrusdal in the Western Cape.

Both municipalities received a skip loader truck to assist in the management and processing of waste.

Creecy says in the Cedarberg Municipality only 69% of households have regular waste removal while in Matzikama Municipality 88% of households have regular waste removal.

She says the specialised waste management vehicles will address challenges encountered in providing waste collection services, the eradication of illegal dump sites, and landfill compliance issues.