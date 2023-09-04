Six people were killed when two vehicles collided on the N4 toll road in the early hours of this morning near Vosman Emalahleni, Mpumalanga. Apparently, one of the vehicles crashed into the other from behind and it caught fire. All six victims died on the scene, and one of the victims was burned beyond recognition.

According to Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security, and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi, the two victims sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

“There are six people who died at the scene; two were from another vehicle, while another four were also from another vehicle that was involved. Two other people who sustained serious injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital in Emalahleni. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this stage but reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out.”

The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has once again called on the public to drive with caution.