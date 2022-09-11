A 19-year-old suspect is set to appear in court on Monday for allegedly shooting and killing his mother and then wounding a truck driver in Cradock, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that on Wednesday the accused shot and killed his mother, Eva Smit. Police found Smit’s body with multiple gunshot wounds on the upper body. Police say on the following day he allegedly shot and wounded a truck driver on the N10 towards Middleburg.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the arrest of the trigger happy teen who went on a shooting rampage.

Police spokesperson Majola Nkohli says the suspect was arrested following the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan which cornered the teen just outside Cradock on Friday.

“On Friday afternoon, 9 September 2022, the tracing and tracking teams including police tracker dogs cornered and apprehended the suspect in a water slope about 20 kilometres outside Cradock. Police also recovered a firearm and a truck’s key in his possession. A 19-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Cradock Magistrate’s court on Monday, 12 September 2022 on charges of murder, attempted murder , possession of stolen firearm and ammunition with an additional charge of theft,” says Nkholi.