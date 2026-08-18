Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

CPUT students take demands to Parliament

  • Hundreds of CPUT students gather at the Belville Campus.
  • Image Credits :
  • Ground Up
SABC News

A large group of students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have marched to Parliament, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to a representative from the Higher Education Portfolio Committee.

The march forms part of ongoing student concerns regarding among others next year’s financial recovery plan and issues with student accommodation.

The students are calling for government intervention.

Committee Chairperson Tebogo Letsie received the memorandum.

“We are worried about the decisions that our leadership at our institutions take without properly consulting all stakeholders, I mean from what we are hearing here, the strike could have been avoided if management could have sat down with the students. How do you make concessions with students about next year when you know they are NSFAS funded students.”

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News