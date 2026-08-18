CPUT students take demands to Parliament

A large group of students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) have marched to Parliament, where they handed over a memorandum of demands to a representative from the Higher Education Portfolio Committee.

The march forms part of ongoing student concerns regarding among others next year’s financial recovery plan and issues with student accommodation.

The students are calling for government intervention.

Committee Chairperson Tebogo Letsie received the memorandum.

“We are worried about the decisions that our leadership at our institutions take without properly consulting all stakeholders, I mean from what we are hearing here, the strike could have been avoided if management could have sat down with the students. How do you make concessions with students about next year when you know they are NSFAS funded students.”