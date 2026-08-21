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CPUT SRC to brief media on Friday after days of violent protests

  • Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students sit in front of the institution's administration building.
  • Image Credits :
  • Andile Mbanjwa

The Central Student Representative Council of Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday.

At least three people were injured after days of student protests and damage to property.

Students have voiced concerns over financial challenges, academic documents and the proposed 2027 Financial Recovery Plan.

The university suspended all activities across its campuses and ordered students to vacate its residences. However, many students say they cannot afford to leave and have nowhere else to go.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says management remains focused on the safety of students and staff, while keeping the door open for negotiations.

The university says it was not invited to the press conference.

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