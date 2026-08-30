CPUT Council withdraws 2027 draft financial recovery plan

The Council of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has resolved to unconditionally withdraw its draft 2027 Financial Recovery Plan.

The decision follows student protests this month over the proposed implementation of the plan. At least three people were injured, while a university building was torched. The damage is expected to exceed R2 million.

The Central Student Representative Council has been calling for an investigation into the financial management of the institution.

Following the protests, CPUT suspended its academic programme across its campuses until further notice. Students were also instructed to vacate university residences and return home.

According to the institution, the decision to suspend academic activities and ask students to vacate residences was intended to de-escalate tensions. However, no student was forced to leave, and many opted to remain on campus, citing financial reasons.

Among the many issues raised by the SRC are the safety of student residences and the withholding of academic documents. A major point of contention was the now-withdrawn 2027 Financial Recovery Plan, which would have required students living in university residences to pay an upfront amount of R7 000 upon registration next year.

The university held a special council meeting over the weekend. Among the decisions taken were the approval to release academic transcripts and certificates to students with debt linked to the NSFAS accommodation cap.

“The CPUT council has sat for a special meeting on Saturday, which lasted for many hours. The outcomes of the meeting were communicated to staff and students. One of the important outcomes was the withdrawal of the Financial Recovery Plan. This was a decision that was taken by our council and not management. So, we are grateful to them for their guidance for this and other decisions.” says Lauren Kansley, CPUT Spokesperson.

Kansley says an academic catch-up plan is still being workshopped and will be communicated once it has been decided upon.

On late Sunday afternoon, SRC members and students gathered for a meeting on the developments.

Video: CPUT Protest | CPUT closes all campuses and orders students to evacuate residences