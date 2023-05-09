Buildings have been set alight at the Bellville and Wellington Campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) amid protest action.

A cleaning supply room was torched on the Bellville Campus, while a student recreational space was set alight in Wellington.

Protests have also since broken out at the Cape Town campus.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley says the reasons given by protesting students range from, amongst others, shuttle service matters, cafeterias and the need for additional accommodation.

“The university is not shut down and the academic programme continues. The issue largely relates to a new NSFAS funding condition that a student who is studying for less than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation living or transport allowance. NSFAS initially verified these students for study at the commencement of the 2023 academic year and they were accepted into university credited and unaccredited accommodation. The new condition affects in the region of 822 CPUT students who are now left unfunded in critical areas. We continue to engage with NSFAS and student leadership on the way forward.”