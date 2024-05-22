sabc-plus-logo

CPI slows to 5.2%

Independent Economist, Elize Kruger says the steadily decline inflation makes a good case for an interest rate cut in the third quarter of the year.

The latest data released by Statistics South Africa shows the consumer price index declined from 5.3% in March to 5.2% in April.

It notes that the main drivers behind the headline inflation in April were housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services, food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as transport.

Food inflation also declined for a fifth consecutive month moderating from 5.1% in March to 4.7% in April.

