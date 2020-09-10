United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres says the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator is the global solution the world is looking for. He says its success it dependent on wise and calculated choices by world leaders.

$3.5 billion has been contributed to ACT so far out of the $31 billion needed for vaccine development and universal healthcare coverage.

Gutteres says the $3.5 billion raised for ACT so far is a drop in the ocean for the goal set.

“But we now need $35 billion more to go from start up to scale up on impacts. There is reemergence in these numbers without the infusion of $15 billion over the next three months beginning immediately. We will lose the window of opportunity to further advance research bring stocks in parallel with licensing and start delivering the diagnostics and countries prepare to optimise the new vaccines when they arrive.”

The WHO meeting on the access to COVID-19 Tools: