The City of Cape Town’s Health Directorate says 13 people have died due to COVID-19-related illnesses in the last seven days. Fourteen people have been admitted to hospital in the same period.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross says these numbers are low compared to the last two years.

Van der Ross says vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness from the virus.

“While our everyday lives have returned to near normality, the virus has not disappeared. It still causes illness and death. When you get the vaccine, you develop antibodies, so when you’re exposed to the virus, it reduces the risk of severe illness that may result in hospitalisation or death.”

Higher reported cases in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga Health Department has expressed concern about the increase in COVID-19 infections in the province.

The department says over a 100 COVID-19 active cases have been registered.

The department has urged people to be cautious as the virus is still in existence and precautionary measures should be observed at all times.

COVID-19 cases have also been confirmed in the City of Mbombela,

Health MEC Sasekani Manzini says people should avoid large gatherings during this festive season.

“Currently we are at 110 active cases. We have not stopped with those that have symptoms to present themselves to our clinics to our hospitals, we are continuing in terms of testing them. This numbers are as results of those who are positive currently with COVID-19. We always encourage our people to continue observe these symptoms, if they see that they have COVID-19-related symptoms, they can come to our hospitals.”

As of 30 November the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 4 040 939 with 2 633 new cases reported. 36 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 102 464 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 926 431 with a recovery rate of 97,2% pic.twitter.com/9e39jUz18m — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 1, 2022

Additional reporting Motsebi Monareng