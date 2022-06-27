The Estcourt Magistrate Court in Kwazulu-Natal has dismissed COVID-19 related charges against former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

The farcical factional political COVID-19 case against me was this morning dismissed by the magistrate. Finally I am vindicated that there was never any case against me. It was only a political farce instigated by the #MinisterOfPolice, #BhekiCele. A LUTA CONTINUA! pic.twitter.com/gkVusuIPuv — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) June 27, 2022



Niehaus was charged with contravening COVID-19 regulations by convening an illegal gathering outside the Estcourt prison shortly after former president Jacob Zuma was sent to jail for contempt of a Constitutional Court (Concourt) order.

The sentence followed Zuma’s failure to adhere to the Concourt’s ruling that he continue appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The state led evidence that Niehaus was arrested at a gathering of Zuma supporters.

The defence, however, said Niehaus was there to visit Zuma in prison.

NPA Spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says, “The matter against Carl Niehaus appeared today in the Estcourt Magistrate Court. The reason for the appearance was for the court’s ruling on his application, which is a 174 discharge. The court ruled in Niehaus’ favour.”

Police take Niehaus away: