Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, says the country has endured a very difficult week with COVID-19 claiming the lives of a number of prominent South Africans.

The ministry says in a statement that in the country has suffered the loss of Thoko Ndlozi, Wandi Nzimande, Knowledge Simelane, Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande, Kabelo “KB ” Molopyane and Dr. Sam Phillip, among others.

Welcome Nzimande and Molopyane had been prominent broadcasters at the SABC’s Ukhozi and Motsweding FM radio stations respectively.

The Department has offered its heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, friends and the industry at large.

SABC pays tribute to Kabelo ‘KB’ Molopyane The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has sent deep condolences to family and friends on the passing of Motsweding FM’s Kabelo KB Molopyane. Molopyane passed away on Sunday morning. The public broadcaster says Molopyane’s career dates back to 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s drama department as a drama artist. He was a qualified teacher with a University Diploma in Education and also had a Degree in Communications with the University of North West. THE SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MR KABELO ‘KB’ MOLOPYANE#RIPKBMolopyane pic.twitter.com/vHkzcDiTCj — SABC (@SABCPortal) January 17, 2021 Sam Phillips Veteran actor, Sam Phillips succumbed to a COVID-19 related illness on Saturday morning. The 72-year old was admitted to the hospital on December 26. Phillips featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Back Stage, Soul City, The Wild and Isibaya. In the video below, Phillips’ daughter, Mpumi says he was an amazing father:

Mzwandile ‘Wandi’ Nzimande

Tributes continue to pour in for the Loxion Kulca brand founder Mzwandile ‘Wandi’ Nzimande

Last week, the country learnt about the death of radio DJ and founder of local streetwear brand Loxion Kulca.

He was known as a storyteller and a highly accomplished figure in the South African music scene.

The Loxion Kulca brand has been the embodiment of popular culture and draws the African principles of Ubuntu.

In the video below, family representative, Cleo Zwane tells us about the life and times of Nzimande:

