Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says the COVID-19 pandemic could be used to change the way things are done at local government level.

She delivered the keynote address at the National Council of Province’s virtual Local Government oversight week.

“We also see it as a need for a caring development state, which must address the social and economic condition of masses of people. The state must act beyond enabling environment, must be an active participant.”

Dlamini-Zuma’s full speech:

In the video below, the National Council of Provinces Deputy Chairperson, Sylvia Lucas speaks about Local Government Week: