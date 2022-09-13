The Director of the African Health Research Institute, Professor Willem Hanekom, says testing for COVID-19 has dropped drastically because people assume the country is over the pandemic.

This comes as experts believe the country could experience a sixth wave of infections soon.

Hanekom says the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has caused people to drop their guard against a virus that is known to continuously mutate.

He says it is for this reason that people have begun to ignore COVID-19 symptoms.

“The amount of viruses in the individual that tests positive for COVID-19 has been going up gradually. This is actually the pattern that happened before the previous wave. So we think there may be a wave coming, but there is one big problem, that is we’re not really testing enough people anymore. Not enough people go and test when they have colds and flu. Most people think we are over COVID when we are not over COVID,” says Hanekom.

Health threat

Deputy Director General of Health, Dr Nicholas Crisp says COVID-19 still remains a health threat in South Africa.

“COVID is not over. It’s still very much around. The virus is in circulation and people are still getting sick. The virus is very unpredictable. It’s is a very interesting virus and mutates quite easily. Its genetic material is different each time. That means the way we respond is different in each wave. The virus continues to mutate, so if we get another mutation we may get another wave,” says Crisp.

Dr Crisp says booster vaccine shots are essential to keep the body’s immune system on track to fight the virus. He says booster shots provide high levels of immunity.

“We would advise people to continue to be vaccinated to protect themselves. At the moment on all the samples, that are sequenced, we are seeing omicron BA4 and omicron BA5 are almost exclusively the variants in circulation. The other things that people should know, our immunity wanes over time. If we are not repeatedly exposed to the material of the virus, then we lose our cell memory of that virus. The trick is to keep getting boosters of the vaccines,” Crisp explains.

VIDEO: In April, Health Ministry briefed media on COVID-19 in SA

