Professor Adrian Puren says the number COVID-19 cases could be higher than the reported figures.

National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Executive Director, Professor Adrian Puren, says they are concerned about the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa.

Puren says the number of people with COVID-19 could be higher than the reported figures as many people are not testing.

Speaking on Morning Live on Thursday, Puren encouraged people to get tested to ensure a clear picture of the number of people infected with COVID-19.

​Video: Puren speaks to Morning Live about the different COVID-19 strains, vaccines and spike in COVID-19 cases.

South Africa has reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than four months, indicating that the country is officially entering the third wave.

In the past 24 hours, 5 782 cases have been reported bringing the total number to 1 675 013.

Another 110 people have died of COVID-19 related complications increasing the total number of deaths to 56 711.

The Department of Health says the positivity rate now stands at 12.7% with Gauteng showing the greatest surge in new infections.