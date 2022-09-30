The South African Air Force says the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on its recruitment drive. The Chief of the Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Mbambo was speaking during the passing out parade of new recruits in Hoedpsruit Air Force Base in Limpopo.

Two hundred and twenty three (223) new recruits trained in various fields including intelligence and combat, took part in the parade.

Mbambo says, “We couldn’t recruit the numbers that we had wanted to recruit during the period of COVID-19. The backlog that has been created, we need to make sure that it is covered going forward so it means in our next recruitment cycle we will ensure that the numbers are adjusted accordingly so that we can catch up with the backlog that has happened.”