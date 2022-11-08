A Labour Court on Tuesday ordered pilots at Kenya Airways to resume work by November 9, seeking to end a strike that has left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs.

Members of the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) a union that represents about 400 pilots at the carrier – went on strike after failing to resolve a dispute over their pensions contributions and settlement of deferred pay.

On Tuesday, a labour and employment court judge ordered the pilots to resume their duties “unconditionally” at 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The court also stopped the airline’s management from taking disciplinary actions against pilots who took part in the industrial action.

The court had restrained the union from embarking on the strike and the airline sought to cite the union’s officials for contempt of court after the strike started. The court will continue hearing the dispute, Judge Anne Mwaure said.