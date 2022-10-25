The Democratic Alliance (DA) Councillor, Dr, Mpho Phalatse, says the ruling of the High Court in Johannesburg, ordering her reinstatement as the executive mayor of Johannesburg is a victory for the rule of law.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court also declared all the African National Congress’s (ANC) decisions unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

They include the election of the party’s Dada Morero as the City’s mayor.

Phalatse was ousted during a motion of no confidence vote last month. Morero was subsequently elected as mayor.

Phalatse says the judgment should serve as warning to all politicians.

She says, “This judgment should act as a warning to politicians across the country who do anything and even undermine the law to grab power for the sake of accessing resources instead of doing the work of delivering quality services to residents. During this time, we will also be reviewing all decisions that were made by the illegal ANC executive especially those that sought to facilitate corrupt acts in the city.”

Council speaker

Judge Raylene Keightley says the decision by council speaker Colleen Makhubele taken during the Programming Committee meeting on September 29 to schedule an Extraordinary meeting of council the next day was unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid.

It was at this same meeting that the motion of no confidence vote was discussed and put on the Agenda for the council meeting of September 30.

She says the decision taken on the 30th to elect Morero as Joburg mayor is also declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid, adding that Phalatse is the lawful Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

All decisions taken by Morero as mayor have also been declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

