Court to rule on Ramaphosa’s impeachment halt bid by next week

The Western Cape High Court is expected to deliver its ruling by the end of next week on an application by Cyril Ramaphosa to halt the work of Parliament’s Impeachment Committee.

Ramaphosa is seeking to suspend the parliamentary process pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, which found that he has a prima facie case to answer in relation to the Phala Phala matter.

The Impeachment Committee was established after the Constitutional Court ruled in May that the National Assembly had acted irrationally when it voted against implementing the panel’s report and that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against the President.

Ramaphosa’s application to review the Section 89 Independent Panel report is scheduled to be heard in September.

The matter was heard by a full bench of the Western Cape High Court, with judgment expected by the end of next week.

Court hears Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt Section 89 Impeachment process Day 2