Court to hear Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt impeachment inquiry

The Western Cape High Court will begin proceedings on Wednesday in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent bid to halt Parliament’s Section 89 impeachment process.

The President wants the Parliamentary process suspended pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, that found that he has a prima facie case to answer over the Phala Phala matter.

The committee is the result of a May Constitutional Court ruling that the National Assembly acted irrationally, when it voted against the implementation of the report and that impeachment proceedings should be instituted against him.

Ramaphosa argues that the work of the Impeachment Committee should be halted, pending the outcome of his review application, to prevent irreparable harm to his reputation.

The committee is of the opinion that its work can and should continue while Ramaphosa challenges the accuracy of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

It is opposing Ramaphosa’s application for an interdict. It has set a meeting for next week where the names of evidence leaders and its terms of reference are on the agenda.

The interdict will be heard over the next two days.

VIDEO | Ramaphosa files urgent court bid to halt impeachment