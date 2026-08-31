Court to hear Ramaphosa’s bid to set aside Section 89 report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to be drawn into the Section 89 report court battle.

The Western Cape High Court will on Monday hear his bid to have the report set aside.

This relates to robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo six years ago.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) election campaign in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg on Sunday, Ramaphosa said for now he respects the sub judice rule and would prefer the matter to be ventilated in courts.

Video| ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the media during Orange Farm election campaign:

